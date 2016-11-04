Story highlights Djokovic beaten in Paris quarterfinals

(CNN) Paris has witnessed some of Novak Djokovic's greatest tennis triumphs, but his love affair with the French capital cooled a little Friday.

Needing to reach the final of the Paris Masters to maintain his No. 1 ranking, the three-time defending champion crashed out in the last-eight stage.

Djokovic faced Marin Cilic, a man he had beaten in their previous 14 meetings, but this time the 2014 US Open champion came out on top -- triumphing 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in one hour and 45 minutes.

His last defeat in the tournament was in 2012, and he won it for the first of four times in 2009.