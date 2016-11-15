Story highlights Thiem beats Monfils 6-3 1-6 6-4

The Austrian, 23, is the youngest player at the event

Novak Djokovic will qualify for the semis with a win later Tuesday

London (CNN) The tennis season is long, very long, lasting 11 months in the men's game.

It comes as little surprise then that come November, fatigue and injuries -- so often correlated -- surface, even for the best in the game. In fact, the elite may be more prone to ill health towards the end of the campaign due to the sheer number of matches they play.

When the groups were announced at the World Tour Finals, three particularly banged-up players fell in group Ivan Lendl: Gael Monfils, Dominic Thiem and Milos Raonic.

Monfils missed the Paris Masters at home with a rib complaint, Raonic was forced to pull out of the semifinals in the French capital earlier this month with a thigh injury and Thiem has contested a staggering 27 tournaments in 2016, more than anyone ranked inside the top 20.

The fourth member, Novak Djokovic, isn't in ideal shape, either.

