Story highlights
- Murray wins 6-7 (9) 6-4 6-4
- Improves to 2-0
- Nishikori drops to 1-1
- Stan Wawrinka to play Marin Cilic later Tuesday
(CNN)Billed as a battle for No. 1 between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at the year-end championships, both men have won their first two matches.
But it hasn't been easy.
After Djokovic struggled against big-serving Milos Raonic on Tuesday, Murray needed to be at his resilient best to see off the flashy Japanese shot-maker Kei Nishikori 6-7 (9) 6-4 6-4 in three hours, 20 minutes. It was the longest three-set match in tournament history, surpassing the 3:12 Murray spent on court against Rafael Nadal in 2010.
Murray recorded his 21st consecutive victory Wednesday in London and turned the tables on Japan's Nishikori -- who had defeated the Scot in a similarly pulsating contest at the US Open in September.
Asked how he felt to lose such an encounter, the world No. 5 admitted "it never feels good," but denied he was unhappy with his performance.
"Well, he's a tough player," Nishikori told reporters. "I think it was a great match for both of us. I'm sure [Murray] is going to qualify for the group. I'll try to aim for the second spot."
Murray will officially join Djokovic in the last four at the World Tour Finals if Marin Cilic beats Stan Wawrinka in the late match in the John McEnroe group. Realistically he is already there.
While he will of course be content -- and relieved -- to prevail in what was the most entertaining contest so far this week, the length of the slugfest could have a knock-on effect on Murray as he tries to fend off Djokovic and secure the year-end No. 1 ranking.
Beginning his campaign at the World Tour Finals a day later than Djokovic, Murray won't benefit from a day off between the round-robin stage and the semifinals should he progress.
If Djokovic claims the title -- he is the four-time defending champion -- the Serb would end Murray's brief stint atop the rankings.
The first set alone between Nishikori and Murray lasted 85 minutes, with Murray temporarily fending off a set point at 5-6 in the tiebreak with a brilliant, lunging backhand winner on what appeared to be a simple put away for the world No. 4.
Murray actually held the first set point, erring on a forehand prior to the tiebreak when leading 6-5.
But on Nishikori's fifth set point, Murray sent a forehand wide to drop only his fifth set during his imposing winning streak.
Never averse to venting to his player box, Murray was certainly in full flow Wednesday.
Murray broke in the first game of the second set, though Nishikori broke back for 4-4. How the 2014 US Open finalist will rue dropping serve in the ensuing game after holding game point. He'll also rue his break-point numbers -- 2-for-11, with Murray 4-for-7 -- and continuing to attempt drop shots.
Nishikori surrendered serve twice in the third set -- from 30-0 and 40-15 -- yet came back, from 1-5 to 4-5, before Murray served out the match without fuss.
Djokovic tries for a third win Thursday when he meets the already eliminated Gael Monfils. Dominic Thiem faces Raonic, with the winner joining Djokovic in advancing from the Ivan Lendl group.