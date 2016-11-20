Story highlights
- Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic (6-3 6-4) to win ATP Finals
- Victory here sees Brit named year-end world No. 1 for the first time
London (CNN)It was the match they'd all been waiting for. A "movie scenario" in the words of Novak Djokovic; the "perfect ending" to a historic season for home favorite Andy Murray.
Two childhood friends at the peak of their careers locked in battle for the top spot in tennis. There could only be one winner.
After his 24th consecutive victory (6-3 6-4), Murray is that man, joining coach Ivan Lendl and boyhood idol Andre Agassi in an exclusive pantheon of just 17 players to have held the year-end No. 1 position since the ranking system began.
"To finish the year world No. 1 is very special. It's something I never expected," Murray reflected after the match.
"I couldn't have done it without my team. My family as well -- they've been around for a long time and made a lot of sacrifices for me."
Year-end rankings
1 Murray (Career-High)
2 Djokovic
3 Raonic (Career-High)
4 Wawrinka
5 Nishikori
6 Cilic (Career-High)
7 Monfils
8 Thiem
9 Nadal
10 Berdych
It was a feat of endurance the Brit had made it here at all; two record-breaking matches had led to speculation the 29-year-old wouldn't be able to go the distance against an apparently reinvigorated Djokovic.
But buoyed by a sell-out home crowd, he quickly dispelled any lingering doubts to take the match on his third Championship point.
"Today we were both part of history," a gallant Djokovic told the crowd. "It was an honor to be on the court and part of the big occasion."
"Andy's definitely No. 1 in the world. He's the best player and definitely deserved to win."
Their last meeting — June's Roland Garros final — saw Djokovic become the first man to hold all four majors simultaneously since Rod Laver in 1969.
But 2016 has been a year of two halves and this wasn't the Djokovic of Paris.
Both hit the same number of winners at London's 02 Arena on Sunday, but the Serb hit 30 unforced errors -- twice as many as Murray. Penned back behind the baseline playing uncharacteristically reactive tennis, his rock-solid backhand let him down.
"Every time I got an opportunity, I would miss," lamented Djokovic. "Just too many errors. For me it wasn't a great match in terms of play."
"Again, because of the player he is -- and because you know you're always going to get the ball back -- I guess that's what makes you think about the risk management.
"Today certain things just didn't work out as well for me."
Murray admitted there had been mistakes from both players on the night, but stressed "you never beat a player as good as Novak if you don't play well."
And, having confirmed his status as the year's best tennis player in the final match of the season, he expressed his intention to remain at the top.
"It's taken a huge effort over the last five, six months to get to No. 1 -- I would obviously like to stay there"
"I'm aware that's going to be extremely difficult because I had a great year and only managed to do it by one match.
"But now that I've got there, I'll obviously be motivated to stay in that position."