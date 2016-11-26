Story highlights Croatia leads Davis Cup final 2-1

Wins Saturday's doubles rubber

Argentina seeking first title

Diego Maradona at final in Zagreb

(CNN) Argentina's hopes of winning the Davis Cup for the first time receded after Croatia won the pivotal doubles rubber Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the final in Zagreb.

Argentina drafted in its talisman Juan Martin del Potro to partner Leonardo Mayer, but the pair was beaten in straight sets by the home duo of Ivan Dodig and Marin Cilic, who won 7-6 7-6 6-3.

Cilic can clinch the famous trophy for Croatia with victory over del Potro in the first reverse singles Sunday.

Watch the moment @cilic_marin and @DodigTennis handed Croatia the advantage in the #DavisCupFinal by winning the doubles rubber pic.twitter.com/MiYqkPkBeo — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 26, 2016

He put Croatia ahead in the final with a hard-fought five-set victory over Federico Delbonis in the opening singles rubber Friday before del Potro beat Ivo Karlovic in four sets to level it up.

Watching football legend Diego Maradona was delighted by that Argentina comeback, but the doubles saw Croatia take the lead again with an assured performance from a pairing which has secured crucial wins in its 2016 campaign.

Read More