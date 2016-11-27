Davis Cup: Del Potro leads fightback as Argentina defeats Croatia

Story highlights
- Argentina beats Croatia 3-2 on nail-biting final day
- Del Potro and Delbonis win Sunday's singles rubbers
- First time Argentina has lifted the Davis Cup
(CNN)Only two teams in Davis Cup World Group history have come back from a 1-2 deficit to win tennis' most coveted team prize -- on Sunday, Argentina became the third.
The South Americans claimed their first-ever Davis Cup title in dramatic fashion against Croatia winning both singles rubbers on the final day in Zagreb.
Argentina looked to be heading for defeat after Juan Martin del Potro and Leonardo Mayer were comprehensively beaten -- 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 -- by Croatian pairing Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in Saturday's doubles rubber.
Four times -- 1981, 2006, 2008 and 2011 -- Argentina had finished runner-up but after del Potro pulled off a stunning win against Cilic in Sunday's opening singles match the tide started to turn Argentina's way.
It was win or bust for del Potro and when he lost the opening two sets it looked as if Argentine hearts would be broken once again.
But to the delight of the traveling fans, which included football legend Diego Maradona, back stormed del Potro to win the remaining three sets in a marathon contest lasting four hours and 53 minutes.
The stage was set for Federico Delbonis to face Ivo Karlovic in the deciding singles match.
Delbonis, urged on by a sea of sky blue and white in the crowd, raced into a two-set lead against his 37-year-old opponent.
And with an early break in the third, the writing was on the wall for the 2005 champions.
The world No. 41 didn't falter eventually winning the match 6-3 6-4 6-2 to complete a historic comeback.