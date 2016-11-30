Breaking News

    Stan Wawrinka holds the US Open chocolate replica gifted to him at the launch of the 2017 Geneva Open.
    (CNN)Stan Wawrinka has three grand slam titles to his name but this could be the sweetest trophy he has hoisted yet.

    The Swiss tennis star was presented with a delicious looking chocolate replica of the US Open trophy he won in September as he attended a promotional event for next year's Geneva Open Wednesday.
      Switzerland is renowned for its chocolate making expertise and is home to renowned confectionery companies such as Lindt -- which sponsors Wawrinka's pal and fellow Swiss Roger Federer -- and Laderach.
      Wawrinka won the 2016 Geneva Open back in May, his first title on home soil, when he defeated Marin Cilic in the final.
      But the world No. 4 had to settle for a more conventional trinket and check for 88,900 Euro ($94,175) that day.
      Wawrinka went on to claim his third grand slam crown when he upset Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in September.
      The 31-year-old will be hoping the 2017 season is as choc-full of success.