Breaking News

    Build your ultimate football player

    Updated 1913 GMT (0313 HKT) August 17, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Story highlights

    • Combine the talents of nine of the world's best footballers
    • Create your ultimate player and share with friends

    (CNN)Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

    Everybody has their favorite footballer, but what if you could choose skills from more than one and create an unbeatable superstar?
      CNN Sport's new interactive allows you to build your ultimate player using the best bits from nine of the world's most exciting talents. (Mobile app users should best view on the mobile web here)
      Neymar unveils his &#39;ultimate player&#39;
      Neymar unveils his 'ultimate player'
      Will you pick Messi's footballing brain, Ronaldo's strength or Gareth Bale's speed? And will Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero or Neymar get a look in?
      Create your perfect player by using the tool above and then challenge your friends to do better.
      Read More
      Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
      You can then let us know your selections by tweeting us at @CNNSport or @CNNFC.