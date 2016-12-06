Story highlights IPTL hit by slump in Indian currency

Federer now set to return in January

Serena Williams also out of IPTL

London (CNN) Roger Federer's highly anticipated return to tennis after six months off with a sore knee has been scuppered by the India cash crisis.

The Swiss superstar had been scheduled to play for the Indian Aces in the lucrative International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Hyderabad, India on December 10.

Serena Williams hasn't played since the US Open.

But on Tuesday, IPTL founder and managing director Mahesh Bhuphathi said Federer and also 22-time grand slam singles champion Serena Williams wouldn't be competing in the event after all.



"With the current economic climate in India and the uncertainty of spending money, I reached out to both Roger and Serena to explain the situation," former doubles player Bhupathi said in an emailed statement.

"They have been both been very supportive of the IPTL the first two seasons and we look forward to bring them in future years."

Read More