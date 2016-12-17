Story highlights Carlos Moya joins Rafael Nadal's team

Will work alongside Toni Nadal

Nadal suffered injury-hit 2016

(CNN) Rafael Nadal has turned to former world number one Carlos Moya in a bid to revive his stalled tennis career.

Moya has been added to Nadal's coaching team, to work alongside his uncle Toni and Francis Roig, it was announced Saturday.

"To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special," Nadal said in a statement.

Moya will also coach at Nadal's recently established tennis academy in Mallorca.

Nadal won the last of his 14 grand slam titles in 2014 as he claimed his ninth French Open title, but has suffered a string of injuries since that high point.

Read More