Story highlights RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich Wednesday

Many German fans unhappy with Leipzig model

(CNN) For the past 20 years, Bayern Munich has enjoyed a near-monopoly of the Bundesliga title.

Bayern's 13 German league crowns and periods of dominance over the last two decades have only been briefly interrupted by title successes for Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, FC Kaiserslautern and Stuttgart -- the latter two of which are currently second division sides.

But now a new club is threatening to upset German football's established order -- RB Leipzig. And on Wednesday, the young upstart team -- RB stands for RasenBallsport (meaning "Lawn Ball") -- meets Bayern, with the two clubs level on points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Just under 4️⃣8️⃣ hours to go until we face @FCBayernEN in our last game of 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣! 🔴⚪️ #FCBRBL pic.twitter.com/QTstg0lW4Q — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 19, 2016

Leipzig's success has naturally drawn comparisons to Leicester City's unlikely Premier League title win last season.

"2016 was a great and unforgettable year for the whole club," said Leipzig's Director of Sports Ralf Rangnick this week, reflecting on a year which has seen the East German team make an immediate mark in the Bundesliga following its promotion.