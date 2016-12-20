Breaking News

    What are these tennis legends up to now?

    By Pat Cash and Henry Young, CNN

    Updated 1533 GMT (2333 HKT) December 20, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    What are these five tennis legends up to now?
    What are these five tennis legends up to now?

      JUST WATCHED

      What are these five tennis legends up to now?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What are these five tennis legends up to now? 01:30

    (CNN)From Bjorn Borg to Steffi Graf, CNN has spoken to plenty of tennis legends in 2016. Find out what they have been up to since hanging up their rackets.

    Bjorn Borg

    He stayed away from Wimbledon for 19 years -- and maintains he'd "go nuts" if he tried coaching -- but 11-time grand slam winner Bjorn Borg has found himself drawn back to tennis by virtue of his teenage son.
      "I'm a tennis dad now," the 60-year-old Swede told CNN, adding he spends much of the rest of his time at the Stockholm office of his self-titled clothing brand.
      READ: Borg shocked by "crazy tennis parents"
      Bjorn Borg: Wimbledon is mystical, I love it.
      Bjorn Borg: Wimbledon is mystical, I love it.

        JUST WATCHED

        Bjorn Borg: Wimbledon is mystical, I love it.

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Bjorn Borg: Wimbledon is mystical, I love it. 02:09
      Read More

      John McEnroe

      Prominent in the TV commentary box, John McEnroe returned to coaching for the first time since 1993, telling CNN his work with 25-year-old Canadian Milos Raonic between May and August made him feel like he's "back on the circuit."
      Coach John McEnroe: &#39;I want to make a difference&#39;
      Coach John McEnroe: 'I want to make a difference'

        JUST WATCHED

        Coach John McEnroe: 'I want to make a difference'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Coach John McEnroe: 'I want to make a difference' 02:24

      Andre Agassi

      Not everyone has McEnroe's insatiable appetite for the game.
      Speaking to CNN in September, eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi admitted "I'm 46 years old and occasionally I have a hard time putting my shoes on in the morning."
      Alongside his wife Steffi Graf, Agassi today runs a foundation for children who have been traumatized by war or violence.
      READ: Agassi -- retiring "is like preparing for death"
      Andre Agassi: from wild child to role model
      spc open court andre agassi croatia interview_00042503

        JUST WATCHED

        Andre Agassi: from wild child to role model

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Andre Agassi: from wild child to role model 06:21

      Steffi Graf

      Ranked world No. 1 by the WTA for a record 377 weeks during a glittering career, Steffi Graf typically enters today's conversation with reference to Serena Williams and her bid to capture a 23rd grand slam.
      But the German 47-year-old is quite content out of the spotlight, telling CNN her attention now is strictly focused on family and the foundation. "It's a busy life, but not so much on the court anymore," said Graf, adding she's rooting for Williams to break her long-standing record.
      Steffi Graf: &#39;I hope Serena breaks grand slam record&#39;
      Steffi Graf: 'I hope Serena breaks grand slam record'

        JUST WATCHED

        Steffi Graf: 'I hope Serena breaks grand slam record'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Steffi Graf: 'I hope Serena breaks grand slam record' 05:14
      READ: Why Steffi is backing Serena

      Pete Sampras

      Pete Sampras was accustomed to breaking records, picking up 14 grand slam titles and ending the year world No. 1 on six occasions. The self-proclaimed "owner" of Wimbledon for seven years -- between 1993 to 2000 -- his is a name that demands respect.
      Try telling that to his children. The American, now 45, spends most of his time today "helping them to behave, listen and be good."
      "It's not easy," Sampras told CNN. "I mean these kids just don't listen to me!"
      READ: "Novak Djokovic is one of the greats," Sampras
      Pete Sampras: Why I won&#39;t coach on the pro tour
      spc open court pete sampras_00040115

        JUST WATCHED

        Pete Sampras: Why I won't coach on the pro tour

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Pete Sampras: Why I won't coach on the pro tour 05:15