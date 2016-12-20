What are these tennis legends up to now?

(CNN) From Bjorn Borg to Steffi Graf, CNN has spoken to plenty of tennis legends in 2016. Find out they have been up to since hanging up their rackets.

Bjorn Borg

John McEnroe

Prominent in the TV commentary box, John McEnroe returned to coaching for the first time since 1993, telling CNN his work with 25-year-old Canadian Milos Raonic between May and August made him feel like he's "back on the circuit."

Andre Agassi

Not everyone has McEnroe's insatiable appetite for the game.

Speaking to CNN in September, eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi admitted "I'm 46 years old and occasionally I have a hard time putting my shoes on in the morning."

Alongside his wife Steffi Graf, Agassi today runs a foundation for children who have been traumatized by war or violence.

Steffi Graf

Ranked world No. 1 by the WTA for a record 377 weeks during a glittering career, Steffi Graf typically enters today's conversation with reference to Serena Williams and her bid to capture a 23rd grand slam.

But the German 47-year-old is quite content out of the spotlight, telling CNN her attention now is strictly focused on family and the foundation. "It's a busy life, but not so much on the court anymore," said Graf, adding she's rooting for Williams to break her long-standing record.

Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras was accustomed to breaking records, picking up 14 grand slam titles and ending the year world No. 1 on six occasions. The self-proclaimed "owner" of Wimbledon for seven years -- between 1993 to 2000 -- his is a name that demands respect.

Try telling that to his children. The American, now 45, spends most of his time today "helping them to behave, listen and be good."

"It's not easy," Sampras told CNN. "I mean these kids just don't listen to me!"