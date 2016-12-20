Story highlights Petra Kvitova robbed in city of Prostějov

(CNN) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she is "shaken, but fortunate to be alive" after being badly injured by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment Tuesday.

The Czech tennis star confirmed reports that she had suffered damage to the tendons and fingers of her left playing hand.

"I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand," she said on her Facebook page.

"I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."

Earlier, Czech police told CNN that the attack took place just before 8.30 a.m. CET in Kvitova's apartment near the center of Prostejov, a small town about 160 miles from Prague where a number of Czech tennis pros live and train during the offseason.

