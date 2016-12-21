Story highlights Petra Kvitova unable to play tennis for at least six months

(CNN) Petra Kvitova will be unable to play tennis for at least six months after undergoing surgery on "severe" hand injuries sustained in a knife attack, the player's PR manager has told CNN.

But it is still too early to assess when she will be ready for a competitive return.

"The best case scenario is that Petra will be able to play tennis again after six months," Katie Spellman said via email Wednesday, relaying the advice of surgeon Radek Kebrle.

"It is too soon to specify when precisely she can return to competition, but Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level," Spellman added.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had a near four-hour operation on the wounds sustained after she was attacked by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment in the Czech Republic Tuesday.