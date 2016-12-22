N'Golo Kante: English football's most effective player?

Story highlights N'Golo Kante has high win percentage in Premier League

Ex-Leicester midfielder repeating success at Chelsea

(CNN) If death and taxes are life's two certainties, increasingly the likelihood of a football team winning when it fields N'Golo Kante is becoming another given.

Since the defensive midfielder's move to English football in the summer of 2015, he has tasted near ceaseless success, helping to guide Leicester City to the Premier League title in the spring and his new club Chelsea to the top of the tree at Christmas this season.

Between them, Leicester and Chelsea have accrued 2.29 points per game with the industrious midfielder in the side compared to just 1.22 points per game without him.

No current Premier League player to have played 50 matches or more has a higher win percentage than the Frenchman (68.5%), and the contrasting fates of the clubs he has represented only serves to underline his influence.

Read More