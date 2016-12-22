An electrifying year for Supercharged

Story highlights
- Supercharged looks back on a busy 2016
- Nicki Shields explores latest electric tech
(CNN)With 2016 coming to a close, it's time to unplug the Formula E season.
The drivers in the electric car championship are taking a well-earned break in December, and CNN's Supercharged show is squeezing the brake pedal too.
Over the last 12 months, we've followed the sun to Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Long Beach before flying to Europe to cover races in Paris, Berlin and London, where Renault e.dams' Sebastien Buemi was crowned 2015-16 Formula E world champion, pipping ABT Schaeffler's Lucas di Grassi to the title in a dramatic final race.
But that's only half the story.
Supercharged presenter Nicki Shields has explored the world of electric mobility meeting the people who are helping cities change -- and charge -- their approach to urban transport.
From innovative tools like Charge Map -- an app that helps electric car users find their nearest charging point -- to sustainable transport schemes in Buenos Aires and Mexico City.
There's plenty to look forward to in 2017 as well.
In January, we'll be going to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show covering all the latest electric technology and finding out who will win the $1 million Vegas eRace -- touted as the biggest prize in eSports racing history.
Then it's back to Buenos Aires in February as Formula E returns for round three of the 2016-17 World Championship -- see you there!