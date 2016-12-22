An electrifying year for Supercharged

Story highlights Supercharged looks back on a busy 2016

Nicki Shields explores latest electric tech

(CNN) With 2016 coming to a close, it's time to unplug the Formula E season.

The drivers in the electric car championship are taking a well-earned break in December, and CNN's Supercharged show is squeezing the brake pedal too.

Over the last 12 months, we've followed the sun to Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Long Beach before flying to Europe to cover races in Paris, Berlin and London, where Renault e.dams' Sebastien Buemi was crowned 2015-16 Formula E world champion, pipping ABT Schaeffler's Lucas di Grassi to the title in a dramatic final race.

💨 Well, that went quickly! #CNNSupercharged l👀ks back on the @FIAFormulaE year 🗓 Watch on #CNNi Saturday Dec 24 20:30 GMT pic.twitter.com/aNG7Wmi23s — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) December 22, 2016

But that's only half the story.

Supercharged presenter Nicki Shields has explored the world of electric mobility meeting the people who are helping cities change -- and charge -- their approach to urban transport.