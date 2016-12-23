Breaking News

    Oscar: Chelsea midfielder to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1108 GMT (1908 HKT) December 23, 2016

    Oscar signed for Chelsea in 2012, scoring 38 goals in 203 appearances. At Shanghai SIPG, he'll be earning a reported $491,000 a week.
    Oscar signed for Chelsea in 2012, scoring 38 goals in 203 appearances. At Shanghai SIPG, he'll be earning a reported $491,000 a week.
    No wonder the fans are celebrating. It might not be seen as a traditional football superpower, but Chinese clubs have splashed out millions of dollars on some of the world's top players -- and not just for Oscar...
    No wonder the fans are celebrating. It might not be seen as a traditional football superpower, but Chinese clubs have splashed out millions of dollars on some of the world's top players -- and not just for Oscar...
    Brazilian striker Hulk moved from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg to Shanghai SIPG for a reported fee of $61 million. Here he celebrates bagging a goal against Henan Jianye, only to be carried off injured minutes later.
    Brazilian striker Hulk moved from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg to Shanghai SIPG for a reported fee of $61 million. Here he celebrates bagging a goal against Henan Jianye, only to be carried off injured minutes later.
    In the wake of heavy spending throughout the transfer window, Jiangsu Suning FC agreed a landmark deal for Brazilian trickster, Alex Teixeira. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man cost just shy of $56 million.
    In the wake of heavy spending throughout the transfer window, Jiangsu Suning FC agreed a landmark deal for Brazilian trickster, Alex Teixeira. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man cost just shy of $56 million.
    In February, Chinese football club Guangzhou Evergrande paid $45.8 million to sign Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez.
    In February, Chinese football club Guangzhou Evergrande paid $45.8 million to sign Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez.
    A former club-mate and compatriot of Oscar, Ramires was signed by Jiangsu Suning of the China Super League from Chelsea on January 27, 2016 for a reported initial fee of nearly $28 million.
    A former club-mate and compatriot of Oscar, Ramires was signed by Jiangsu Suning of the China Super League from Chelsea on January 27, 2016 for a reported initial fee of nearly $28 million.
    Corinthians playmaker Renato Augusto reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from a German club to join Beijing Guoan. "There was a very good offer from Germany, three times more than I make here at Corinthians," Renato was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post. "But then came an offer I couldn't refuse."
    Corinthians playmaker Renato Augusto reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from a German club to join Beijing Guoan. "There was a very good offer from Germany, three times more than I make here at Corinthians," Renato was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post. "But then came an offer I couldn't refuse."
    Darko Matic (R) has had a lot to celebrate since moving to China nearly 10 years ago. He's now plays for Changchun Yatai Matic, has learned Mandarin and is considering remaining in the country after his career ends.
    Darko Matic (R) has had a lot to celebrate since moving to China nearly 10 years ago. He's now plays for Changchun Yatai Matic, has learned Mandarin and is considering remaining in the country after his career ends.
    Former Arsenal and Roma winger Gervinho (seen playing for Ivory Coast) completed a transfer of nearly $20 million to Hebei China Fortune in the China Super League.
    Former Arsenal and Roma winger Gervinho (seen playing for Ivory Coast) completed a transfer of nearly $20 million to Hebei China Fortune in the China Super League.
    Colombian Fredy Guarin (right) was moved by Inter Milan to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for a reported fee of $14 million in January 2016.
    Colombian Fredy Guarin (right) was moved by Inter Milan to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for a reported fee of $14 million in January 2016.
    Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson (R) attending a training session of his previous team Shanghai SIPG. Eriksson signed former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker Asamoah Gyan last year, and moved to Chinese League One side Shenzen FC earlier this year.
    Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson (R) attending a training session of his previous team Shanghai SIPG. Eriksson signed former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker Asamoah Gyan last year, and moved to Chinese League One side Shenzen FC earlier this year.
    Former Brazil and Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari -- now head coach of Asian Champions League winners FC Guangzhou Evergrande -- reacts during the international friendly match against Bayern Munich on July 23, 2015.
    Former Brazil and Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari -- now head coach of Asian Champions League winners FC Guangzhou Evergrande -- reacts during the international friendly match against Bayern Munich on July 23, 2015.
    Erik Paartalu (#6 with former team Brisbane Roar) lasted one year in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Teda F.C. -- an experience he called "one of the most challenging times in my life, but also one of the most rewarding."
    Erik Paartalu (#6 with former team Brisbane Roar) lasted one year in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Teda F.C. -- an experience he called "one of the most challenging times in my life, but also one of the most rewarding."
    Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury has found a welcoming home in China, where he has remained since 2010. He is pictured celebrating after his team, the Beijing Ducks, won their first-ever Chinese championship behind his 41 points in March, 2012.
    Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury has found a welcoming home in China, where he has remained since 2010. He is pictured celebrating after his team, the Beijing Ducks, won their first-ever Chinese championship behind his 41 points in March, 2012.
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma purchased a 50% stake in FC Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this year, representing a new wave of businessman investors in Chinese soccer.
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma purchased a 50% stake in FC Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this year, representing a new wave of businessman investors in Chinese soccer.
    Didier Drogba (far left) and Nicolas Anelka (second from right) attending a training session in Shanghai. Their spells in China didn't last long though and the pair exited in 2013.
    Didier Drogba (far left) and Nicolas Anelka (second from right) attending a training session in Shanghai. Their spells in China didn't last long though and the pair exited in 2013.
    Shanghai Shenhua fans reacted with fervor after Drogba arrived at Pudong international airport in Shanghai on July 14, 2012. Though Drogba was reportedly signed on a £200,000 per week salary, he left China only six months later.
    Shanghai Shenhua fans reacted with fervor after Drogba arrived at Pudong international airport in Shanghai on July 14, 2012. Though Drogba was reportedly signed on a £200,000 per week salary, he left China only six months later.
    An Ultra supporter of Beijing Guoan shows a tattoo of the team's badge during a match against Chongcing Lifan.
    An Ultra supporter of Beijing Guoan shows a tattoo of the team's badge during a match against Chongcing Lifan.
    There are growing legions of ardent supporters and fans of Chinese football clubs. The government is also trying to foster a football culture in the country by mandating football programs in 20,000 Chinese schools in a plan devised by President Xi Jinping to make China a football power.
    There are growing legions of ardent supporters and fans of Chinese football clubs. The government is also trying to foster a football culture in the country by mandating football programs in 20,000 Chinese schools in a plan devised by President Xi Jinping to make China a football power.
    This photo taken on June 20, 2015 shows fans (foreground) wearing the colors of the Beijing Guoan team as they watch the team's Chinese Super League match against Tianjin Teda in Beijing.
    This photo taken on June 20, 2015 shows fans (foreground) wearing the colors of the Beijing Guoan team as they watch the team's Chinese Super League match against Tianjin Teda in Beijing.
    Chinese football's top tier is now the most watched league in Asia, and in a strictly controlled society matches offer the rare sight of tens of thousands of people in spontaneous displays of emotion, joy and anger.
    Chinese football's top tier is now the most watched league in Asia, and in a strictly controlled society matches offer the rare sight of tens of thousands of people in spontaneous displays of emotion, joy and anger.
    Story highlights

    • Oscar to join Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea
    • Deal worth a reported $74M

    (CNN)Oscar will become the latest player to join the Chinese Super League revolution, after Chelsea confirmed its midfielder will sign for Shanghai SIPG in January.

    The Premier League club is set to receive a reported transfer fee of £60 million ($74 million) for the 25-year-old, more than double the £25 million it paid Brazilian club Internacional for his services in 2012.
      "We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future," Chelsea said in a statement on its website.
      "Skilful and tenacious, Oscar has been highly regarded by fans, players and staff during his time as a Blue, scoring 38 times from 203 Chelsea appearances."
      In his four-and-a-half years at the club, Oscar lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League, while twice winning Chelsea's Goal of the Season award.
      Oscar will join up with former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas -- now manager at Shanghai SIPG -- and compatriot Hulk, who signed for the club in June for a then Asian record fee of $61 million.
      The Brazilian will move to Shangai on January 1 and earn a reported $491,000-a-week, making him one of the world's highest paid players, although the club couldn't confirm a transfer fee.
      Oscar and his new teammates will then travel to Doha two days later for the club's winter training schedule, Shanghai SIPG confirmed to CNN.