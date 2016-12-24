Story highlights Del Potro to miss opening grand slam

(CNN) Juan Martin del Potro will miss the opening grand slam of the 2017 season due to fitness concerns, it was announced Saturday.

Organizers of the Auckland Classic in New Zealand released a statement to say that the popular Argentine would miss both their tournament, which starts on January 2, and the Australian Open later that month.

"Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed he will withdraw from the Australasian swing due to fitness issues," the Classic organisers said.

Del Potro lit up the world of tennis in 2016 with a remarkable comeback which saw him take Olympic silver in the men's singles in Rio, before leading Argentina to its first Davis Cup title last month, beating Marin Cilic in a thrilling five-setter in the final in Zagreb.

Juan Martin Del Potro and Andy Murray embrace after their memorable gold medal match at the Rio Olympics.

He finished the season ranked 38th, including notable wins over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and No.1 Andy Murray, having started it outside the top 1,000.