Breaking News

    Michael Schumacher: Seven-time F1 champion's legacy lives on

    By Sarah Holt, CNN

    Updated 1136 GMT (1936 HKT) December 29, 2016

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Michael Schumacher&#39;s manager expressed the &quot;continued support and patience&quot; being offered to the stricken Formula One star. &quot;We must hope that with continued support and patience he will one day be back with us,&quot; Sabine Kehm said. In December 2016 she added Schumacher&#39;s health &quot;is not a public issue.&quot;
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Michael Schumacher's manager expressed the "continued support and patience" being offered to the stricken Formula One star. "We must hope that with continued support and patience he will one day be back with us," Sabine Kehm said. In December 2016 she added Schumacher's health "is not a public issue."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    The seven-time Formula One champion was hospitalized December 29 after suffering &quot;severe head trauma&quot; from a ski accident in the French Alps. He is no longer in a coma and has since been transferred to a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland for rehabilitation. Here&#39;s a look back at his personal and career highlights on the 20th anniversary of his first world title triumph.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherThe seven-time Formula One champion was hospitalized December 29 after suffering "severe head trauma" from a ski accident in the French Alps. He is no longer in a coma and has since been transferred to a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland for rehabilitation. Here's a look back at his personal and career highlights on the 20th anniversary of his first world title triumph.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Schumacher is hoisted by his pit crew at the Australian Grand Prix track in Adelaide, Australia, after winning the Formula 1 World Drivers Championship in 1994.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher is hoisted by his pit crew at the Australian Grand Prix track in Adelaide, Australia, after winning the Formula 1 World Drivers Championship in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Schumacher holds up the victory trophy, left, and the French Republic President&#39;s trophy after winning the French Formula 1 Grand Prix in Magny Cours, France, in 1995.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher holds up the victory trophy, left, and the French Republic President's trophy after winning the French Formula 1 Grand Prix in Magny Cours, France, in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Schumacher meets Pope John Paul II in 1999.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher meets Pope John Paul II in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    King Juan Carlos of Spain congratulates Schumacher after he won the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2001.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherKing Juan Carlos of Spain congratulates Schumacher after he won the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2001.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Schumacher checks out an Enzo Ferrari at Frankfurt&#39;s International Motor Show in 2003.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher checks out an Enzo Ferrari at Frankfurt's International Motor Show in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Schumacher steers his Ferrari in front of a Eurofighter on the track of a military airport in Grosseto, Italy, in 2003.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher steers his Ferrari in front of a Eurofighter on the track of a military airport in Grosseto, Italy, in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Schumacher sits in his car before the start at the inaugural Chinese Grand Prix in 2004 in Shanghai.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher sits in his car before the start at the inaugural Chinese Grand Prix in 2004 in Shanghai.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    A man rides past a poster with Schumacher&#39;s likeness in Bahreman, Iran, in 2005.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherA man rides past a poster with Schumacher's likeness in Bahreman, Iran, in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Felipe Massa hugs Schumacher after Massa won first place in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Turkey in Istanbul in 2006.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherFelipe Massa hugs Schumacher after Massa won first place in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Turkey in Istanbul in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Schumacher drives during a practice session at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne in 2006.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher drives during a practice session at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Schumacher celebrates his win at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany in 2006 in Hockenheim, Germany.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher celebrates his win at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany in 2006 in Hockenheim, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Schumacher&#39;s pit team works on his car during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of China in Shanghai in 2006.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher's pit team works on his car during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of China in Shanghai in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Schumacher arrives for an awards ceremony in Oviedo, Spain, in 2007.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher arrives for an awards ceremony in Oviedo, Spain, in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Schumacher autographs the T-shirt of an earthquake victim in Costa Rica in 2009.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher autographs the T-shirt of an earthquake victim in Costa Rica in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Shumacher presents the new Mercedes SLS AMG, also the 2010 Formula 1 safety car, in Geneva in 2010.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherShumacher presents the new Mercedes SLS AMG, also the 2010 Formula 1 safety car, in Geneva in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Schumacher visits the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, to test eSafety technologies in 2011.
    Photos: Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
    Formula 1 champion Michael SchumacherSchumacher visits the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, to test eSafety technologies in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    schumacher thoughtful01 schumacher 122901 schumacher 122902 schumacher 122903 schumacher 122904 schumacher 122905 schumacher 122906 schumacher 122914 schumacher 122907 schumacher 122910 schumacher 122913 schumacher 122912 schumacher 122911 schumacher 122908 schumacher 122909 schumacher 122915 schumacher 122916 schumacher 1229

    Story highlights

    • Schumacher vital to Mercedes title success
    • "Keep Fighting" initiative launched by family
    • Son Mick aiming to follow father into F1

    (CNN)It is three years since Michael Schumacher's life-changing skiing accident, but his legacy remains undimmed.

    The Formula One legend has been credited with helping to lay the foundations for Mercedes' three years of dominance which culminated in two world titles for Lewis Hamilton in 2014 and 2015 and a first for Schumacher's compatriot Nico Rosberg in 2016.
      Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn says Schumacher had an important influence on the team, which has also won three consecutive constructor crowns.
      The German made a shock decision to come out of retirement to drive for the team in 2010, staying for three seasons before retiring again and being replaced by Hamilton.
      "Michael, for sure, contributed to the organization and structure that has gone on to achieve success at Mercedes," Brawn, who engineered Schumacher's seven world titles with Benetton and Ferrari as the teams' technical director, told CNN.
      Read More
      "He helped create the success we had at Ferrari and he continued that approach at Mercedes."
      According to Brawn, one of Schumacher's strengths was that he put in time at the factory working with the backroom team preparing to race.
      "With his knowledge and maturity, sitting with a group of aerodynamicists or vehicle dynamists or tire people and explaining what was needed was invaluable. He was instrumental in creating the systems that contribute to the success that Mercedes has today," Brawn said.
      READ: Picking the brains of Brawn
      Schumacher's medical status still remains unclear, having suffered serious head injuries in a freak skiing accident on December 29, 2013.
      The 47-year-old continues to receive specialist treatment at his home in Switzerland.
      Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1&#39;s &#39;maestro&#39;
      Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro'

        JUST WATCHED

        Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro' 02:29
      His manager Sabine Kehm said in a statement this month: "Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard."
      The Schumacher family -- wife Corinna, daughter Gina-Maria (a competitive equestrian rider) and son Mick -- launched the "Keep Fighting" initiative before Christmas with the aim of bringing together those inspired by the legendary driver.

      Big congratulations @nicorosberg, also wanted to let you know that I will soon take over that trophy 😉🏆

      A photo posted by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher) on

      "It aims to unite the people who are inspired by the career and character of Michael Schumacher, and to encourage them to keep fighting and never give up," the mission statement on the official website announced.
      "Keep Fighting also aims to spread the positive energy that supporters of Michael have expressed to him and the Schumacher family over so many years, and it seeks to channel this positive energy as a force for good."
      There is also another beacon of hope in the Schumacher household as 17-year-old Mick continues to impress in his burgeoning motorsport career.
      The teenager finished runner-up in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships with the influential Prema Powerteam.
      The plan is to step up to Formula 3 in 2017, although that has not yet been confirmed.
      Mick posted a photo on Instagram posing with new world champion Rosberg which had the cheeky caption: "Big congratulations Nico, also wanted to let you know that I will soon take over that trophy ..."
      READ: Mick Schumacher impresses on debut
      There has been speculation that Mick may eventually join the Mercedes junior driver program which has fast-tracked 2016 F1 rookies Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon.
      Schumacher&#39;s &#39;strength&#39; can help him recover
      luca di montezemolo ferrari f1 schumacher circuit spc_00013926

        JUST WATCHED

        Schumacher's 'strength' can help him recover

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Schumacher's 'strength' can help him recover 03:30
      Brawn said it would be "very special" if Mick could eventually graduate to the top tier of motorsport and follow his father into Formula One.
      "Mick is a lovely guy," Brawn added with a smile. "I see Corinna and Mick periodically and we've chatted.
      READ: F1 2016 season review
      "I've taken an interest in his career and I'm a sounding board if they want any advice. When Mick was doing Formula 4 there was some discussion about what teams he should go with.
      "But I wouldn't make any claim to have made any sizable contribution, apart from supporting when they need it."
      Brawn, however, like many of Schumacher's global fan base, does continue to keep a close eye on Mick's progress.
      Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
      "With Michael's accident, it's not only Michael that's suffered, it's the family too," he added.
      "For the family to be achieving what they've achieved, not only with Mick but with Gina-Maria and her horses, is a testament to the strength of the family and to Corinna."