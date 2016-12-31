Liverpool beats Manchester City, Chelsea equals EPL record

Story highlights Liverpool beats Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield

(CNN) Chelsea registered a record-equaling 13th successive victory Saturday, as Liverpool fought to a 1-0 win over rivals Manchester City to stay in touch with the English Premier League leaders.

It's Antonio Conte's Chelsea that heads into the New Year top of the table after a hard-earned 4-2 victory over a spirited Stoke City.

Later in the day, Liverpool got the better of City thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's eighth-minute goal.

All of which mean Chelsea leads second-placed Liverpool by six points as it bids to win its fifth English championship, with City four points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

