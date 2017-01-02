Breaking News

    Olivier Giroud: French striker dubbed 'Scorpion King' after wonder goal

    By John Sinnott, CNN

    Updated 1052 GMT (1852 HKT) January 2, 2017

    French striker Olivier Giroud scored one of the goals of the English Premier League season on New Year&#39;s Day.
    Giroud&#39;s acrobatic back heel came in the 17th minute of a 2-0 victory for Arsenal over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
    Giroud&#39;s manager Arsene Wenger described his effort as a work of art. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement ...&quot; Wenger said.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it&#39;s the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art.&quot;
    Giroud's manager Arsene Wenger described his effort as a work of art.
    "It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement ..." Wenger said.
    "After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it's the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art."
    The Arsenal striker&#39;s goal comes hot on the heels of a similar strike by Manchester United&#39;s Henrikh Mkhitaryan in its win over Sunderland on December 26.
    The Arsenal striker's goal comes hot on the heels of a similar strike by Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in its win over Sunderland on December 26.
    After the game, Giroud was modest about his wonder goal. &quot;I have maximum luck,&quot; the French international said.
    After the game, Giroud was modest about his wonder goal. "I have maximum luck," the French international said.
    Giroud added: &quot;I was off balance and I tried to deflect it -- in this position, you can&#39;t do something else. I&#39;ve never done this before, so it&#39;s all about luck. It&#39;s a great feeling.&quot;
    Giroud added: "I was off balance and I tried to deflect it -- in this position, you can't do something else. I've never done this before, so it's all about luck. It's a great feeling."
    Victory over Crystal Palace sees Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
    Victory over Crystal Palace sees Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
    Giroud has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal this season.
    Giroud has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal this season.
    Arsenal&#39;s next league game is against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
    Arsenal's next league game is against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
    Story highlights

    • Oliver Giroud scores scorpion kick goal
    • Arsenal beats Crystal Palace 2-0
    • Gunners move up to third in EPL

    (CNN)A "scorpion" is suddenly a new danger for English Premier League goalkeepers.

    Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford was the first to experience the venom of a scorpion kick in Manchester United's 3-1 win at Old Trafford on December 26.
      Henrikh Mkhitaryan connected with a cross that was behind him but the Armenian still managed to flick the ball with the back of his heel into the net.
      On Sunday it was Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey that was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after Olivier Giroud produced an equally outrageous scorpion kick to give Arsenal the lead in a 2-0 win that kept Arsene Wenger's side in the Premier League title race.
      Giroud attributed his goal to "maximum luck."
      "It's not difficult to say that is the best one, because I think I needed good help to score this goal," Giroud told the Arsenal website.
      "Thanks God, I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do. The ball was behind me and I tried the back heel and obviously, after that, it was all about luck."
      While Giroud admitted Mkhitaryan's effort had "maybe inspired" him, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright described the French international's effort as "the best Arsenal goal I've ever seen, the most beautiful goal an Arsenal player has ever scored."
      Palace keeper Hennessey described Giroud's effort as a goal of the season contender, though he was more prosaic in describing the beauty of the Frenchman's strike.
      "I just think he sticks a leg out and it hits him in the right area, but Giroud's goal is up there for goal of the season," Hennessey told the Croydon Advertiser. "It's the best goal scored against me anyway."
      Arguably, it was a goalkeeper that produced the most outrageous incarnation of the scorpion kick.
      During an international friendly with England in 1995, Colombia goalkeeper Rene Higuita morphed his body into the shape of a scorpion to clear a cross from Jamie Redknapp with both heels.
      A scorpion kick goal -- scored by Simon Skrabb for Swedish side Atvidabergs -- is also on FIFA's goal of the year award.
      Finnish player Skrabb turned the ball it into the net with his raised heel as he connected with Kristian Bergstrom's cross.