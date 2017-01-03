Breaking News

    Pep Guardiola: 'I'm approaching the end of my career as a manager'

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1526 GMT (2326 HKT) January 3, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Manchester City&#39;s long wait to appoint Pep Guardiola finally ended in February 2015 -- the club said it first courted the ex-Barcelona coach in 2012.
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    Manchester City's long wait to appoint Pep Guardiola finally ended in February 2015 -- the club said it first courted the ex-Barcelona coach in 2012.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    The former Bayern Munich coach succeeded Manuel Pellegrini at the Premier League club at the end of last season.
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    The former Bayern Munich coach succeeded Manuel Pellegrini at the Premier League club at the end of last season.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    The Chilean was installed as Man City manager in 2013. He guided the Sky Blues to the Premier League title in 2014, also winning the League Cup in his first season.
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    The Chilean was installed as Man City manager in 2013. He guided the Sky Blues to the Premier League title in 2014, also winning the League Cup in his first season.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Guardiola announced in December 2015 he would be leaving Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich in May.
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    Guardiola announced in December 2015 he would be leaving Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich in May.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    The former Barcelona coach was handed a three-year contract, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mcfc.co.uk/News/Team-news/2016/February/Club-statement-1-February/1454330178&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to a statement on the Manchester City website. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    The former Barcelona coach was handed a three-year contract, according to a statement on the Manchester City website.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    &quot;Pep has done some great things in the game and there&#39;s some great managers in the game of football,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/01/27/sport/joe-hart-pep-guardiola-manuel-pellegrini-manchester-city/&quot;&gt;Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart told CNN in January.&lt;/a&gt; England&#39;s No.1 has since been loaned out to Italian club Torino, after failing to live up to Guardiola&#39;s high standards.
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    "Pep has done some great things in the game and there's some great managers in the game of football," Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart told CNN in January. England's No.1 has since been loaned out to Italian club Torino, after failing to live up to Guardiola's high standards.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Guardiola was succeeded at Bayern by former Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris St. Germain and Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti.
    Photos: City confirms Spaniard's appointment
    Guardiola was succeeded at Bayern by former Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris St. Germain and Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    Pep guardiolamanuel pellegrini downcastManchester City Manuel Pellegrini Pep guardiola 2Guardiola Champions League trophyjoe hart pep guardiola manuel pellegrini manchester city intv_00011223guardiola ancelotti split

    Story highlights

    • Guardiola: "I will not be a trainer at 60 or 65"

    (CNN)Pep Guardiola's time in England may have only just begun, but the 45-year-old is already thinking about the end of his career in football management.

    Despite being just six months into his three-year contract with Manchester City, Guardiola has hinted his current job could well be his last.
      "I feel, and I am a little bit in the process, that I am at the end of my career," Guardiola told NBC prior to Monday's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.
      "I will not be a trainer at 60 or 65 years old. I will be at Manchester City for three years, or maybe longer, but I am still approaching the end of my career as a manager -- I am pretty sure of that."
      Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson retired at the age of 71 and Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, who is 67, has often spoken of his own anxiety about stepping away from life as a football manager.
      Read More
      "I met him recently and I said: 'Alex, don't you miss it?' Wenger told L'Equipe Sport and Style in 2015. "He said 'not at all'. I was disappointed and comforted at the same time. It's a reason to hope."
      READ: Giroud dubbed 'Scorpion King' after wonder goal
      READ: Liverpool stall in title chase
      READ: Liverpool beat Man City
      READ: Ronaldo's $315M Chinese rumor

      Sabbatical

      After winning 14 major trophies in his four years as Barcelona manager, Guardiola took a year out from coaching and then joined Bayern Munich in 2013.
      A further seven titles followed in his three years at the helm of the Bundesliga giant, before the Spaniard agreed to join Manchester City last February.
      After beating Burnley 2-1 on Monday, City currently sits third in the Premier League, seven points behind leader Chelsea which plays its game in hand against Tottenham Wednesday.
      French striker Olivier Giroud scored one of the goals of the English Premier League season on New Year&#39;s Day.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      French striker Olivier Giroud scored one of the goals of the English Premier League season on New Year's Day.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 9
      Giroud&#39;s acrobatic back heel came in the 17th minute of a 2-0 victory for Arsenal over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      Giroud's acrobatic back heel came in the 17th minute of a 2-0 victory for Arsenal over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 9
      Giroud&#39;s manager Arsene Wenger described his effort as a work of art. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement ...&quot; Wenger said.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it&#39;s the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art.&quot;
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      Giroud's manager Arsene Wenger described his effort as a work of art.
      "It was an exceptional goal, because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement ..." Wenger said.
      "After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it's the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art."
      Hide Caption
      3 of 9
      The Arsenal striker&#39;s goal comes hot on the heels of a similar strike by Manchester United&#39;s Henrikh Mkhitaryan in its win over Sunderland on December 26.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      The Arsenal striker's goal comes hot on the heels of a similar strike by Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in its win over Sunderland on December 26.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 9
      After the game, Giroud was modest about his wonder goal. &quot;I have maximum luck,&quot; the French international said.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      After the game, Giroud was modest about his wonder goal. "I have maximum luck," the French international said.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 9
      Giroud added: &quot;I was off balance and I tried to deflect it -- in this position, you can&#39;t do something else. I&#39;ve never done this before, so it&#39;s all about luck. It&#39;s a great feeling.&quot;
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      Giroud added: "I was off balance and I tried to deflect it -- in this position, you can't do something else. I've never done this before, so it's all about luck. It's a great feeling."
      Hide Caption
      6 of 9
      Victory over Crystal Palace sees Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      Victory over Crystal Palace sees Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 9
      Giroud has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal this season.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      Giroud has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Arsenal this season.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 9
      Arsenal&#39;s next league game is against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
      Photos: The 'art' of scoring
      Arsenal's next league game is against Bournemouth on Tuesday.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 9
      GettyImages-630761102GettyImages-630763122GettyImages-630761110mkhitaryan back heel sunderland GettyImages-630761678GettyImages-630761504GettyImages-630761006GettyImages-630767830GettyImages-630763218
      City had to work hard for its win over Burnley after Fernandinho was red carded for the third time in six matches, prompting Guardiola to give a tetchy interview to the BBC following the game.
      "You are the journalist, not me. Ask the referee," said Guardiola when questioned about the Brazilian's sending off.
      When Guardiola was quizzed about Fernandinho's disciplinary record, the City manager said: "I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you're a specialist, but I have to understand it."
      Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
      Despite having qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, emphatically beating Barcelona along the way, Guardiola has regularly come in for criticism in his first season in English football.
      So, once he hangs up his stylish skinny suit and the pressure of football management fades, what will one of the greatest coaches in history do with himself?
      "If you are looking for me (after I retire), I will be on the golf course."