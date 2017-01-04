Story highlights Serena loses to world No. 72 Brengle

(CNN) Serena Williams pulled no punches in analyzing how poorly she played during a shock defeat to fellow American Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

In her comeback tournament after a four-month struggle with shoulder and knee injuries, the 22-time grand slam winner was dumped out in the second round after hitting a staggering 88 unforced errors in a 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 loss.

The 35-year-old struggled to master the windy conditions, labeling her performance against world No. 72 Brengle as "unprofessional."

"She obviously did a much better job than I did," Williams told reporters. "I really abhorred the conditions. I don't think I've ever hit 88 errors in my career; I could Google that and that's probably accurate.

"So there's no need to look back on such a crappy game!"

First #WTA career Top 3 win!!



World No.72 Madison Brengle knocks out Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4! #ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/eSHu1i4mHe — WTA (@WTA) January 4, 2017