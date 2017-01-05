Story highlights Vegas eRace has prize pot of $1M

(CNN) Formula E has pioneered electric car racing on city streets, and this weekend Las Vegas hosts another landmark for the fledgling series -- this time in the virtual world.

The Vegas eRace will pit 20 Formula E drivers against 10 fans as "Sin City" becomes "sim city" in a unique $1 million event, where all competitors will use a simulation cockpit.

The format will largely mirror that of a Formula E race weekend, with two practice sessions before a qualifying round, followed by a further qualifying race. The top 10 finishers will then go forward to a 28-lap final.

"This is an amazing idea and a fantastic new concept and I'm so excited," Nelson Piquet Jr., the world champion in the inaugural 2014-15 Formula E season, said in a statement.

"I think it's brilliant what Formula E is doing combining the worlds of real and virtual racers and bringing such a big prize money to eSports."