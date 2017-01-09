Story highlights Police reported to have 17 people in custody

Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint in October 2016

Paris (CNN) French police have detained 17 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October, a spokesman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN.

The group were picked up in Paris as well as the eastern suburbs of Raincy and Vincenne in a police operation that started at 6 a.m. Monday (12 a.m. ET).

A suspect was also detained in Grasse in the Alpes-Maritimes, which is in the south of the country.

Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room by a gang of men disguised as police officers at a luxury private mansion in Paris who made off with an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.

According to the prosecutor, those held are between the ages of 23 and 73 and can be held for up to 96 hours for questioning.

