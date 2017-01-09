Story highlights FIFA wants to expand World Cup to 48 teams

President wants it to be more inclusive

Europe's top clubs are opposed to the move

(CNN) If the president of FIFA gets his way, one of the world's biggest sporting festivals is set for a major facelift.

Gianni Infantino, head of soccer's world governing body, has devised a plan to expand the World Cup to include 48 nations rather than the existing 32.

The Italian, who took over from disgraced former President Sepp Blatter in February last year, will put his proposal to FIFA's council on Tuesday.

But what does the plan entail, and what could it mean for one of the most watched sporting events on earth?

CNN Sport takes a look at the detail.