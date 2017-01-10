(CNN) FIFA, soccer's world governing body, has approved a grand plan to revolutionize the World Cup by increasing the number of teams from 32 to 48.

The FIFA Council agreed unanimously to the move Tuesday with the new format starting in 2026.

Since 1998, when the World Cup expanded to accommodate 32 teams, the format has stayed the same.

How will it work?

The addition of 16 more teams will see a three-group format adopted and swifter progression to the knockout stages.

Each nation will play the others in its group once, with the top two progressing to an enlarged knockout round comprising 32 teams. It will see the number of games rise from 64 to 80.

It also guarantees each team will have at least two matches -- Infantino's initial plan envisaged a playoff round before the main group stages to eliminate 16 teams.

Currently, the World Cup involves eight groups of four, with the top two going through the last 16 knockout round.

Who will it benefit?

The smaller nations and those on the fringes of qualification for one of the world's showpiece sporting occasions.

FIFA said the motion was carried "unanimously" and Infantino had spoken at a conference in Dubai last month of confederations being "overwhelmingly" in favor.

Federations from Africa and Asia especially are in favor, as they make up 110 of FIFA's 211 members, but are traditionally under represented at the World Cup.

The allocation of the new slots will be discussed after the plans have been ratified by FIFA's congress.

Though Infantino insisted it wasn't a financial decision, it estimates an extra $1 billion in revenue will be generated by the additional of 16 teams.

Who is for and against?

FIFA found an ally just before the council meeting in Jose Mourinho, one of the world's most successful managers, currently at English Premier League club Manchester United, who said he was "totally in favor."

The Portuguese said though there would be 16 more matches in the competition, by virtue of more teams being involved, the fact that no additional demands would be placed on players was a key factor in his support.

Teams who reached the semifinals in 2026 would still play seven matches, like those who made the final four in 2014.

Mourinho, who has won titles in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, told FIFA's website: "The expansion means that the World Cup will be even more of an incredible social event. More countries, more investment in different countries in infrastructure, in youth football."

Germany won the World Cup in 2014 and was one of the few federations that opposed the expansion plans.

Germany voiced its opposition shortly before the vote, its soccer federation chief Reinhard Grindel saying expansion could dilute the quality of football and overburden players.

Europe's top clubs agree.

The European Club Association, which represents them, wrote to FIFA urging it to reconsider, saying the number of games played throughout the year is already at an "unacceptable" level.