(CNN)He has played on nine US Ryder Cup teams and been an assistant to Davis Love, but now Jim Furyk will get his chance to lead the Americans against Europe in France in 2018.
The 46-year-old has been named Love's successor for next year's matches against a European team led by Denmark's Thomas Bjorn on the outskirts of Paris.
Furyk named Love as his first vice-captain for the biennial event at Le Golf National when he addressed a news conference Wednesday.
"I get chills thinking about all the events I've been able to participate in, and now to sit here as the captain for 2018 is such an honor," Furyk told reporters at the PGA of America headquarters in Florida.
"It's no secret this has been my favorite event through my entire career. It embodies everything that is special about golf."
Furyk, who won the 2003 US Open, made his Ryder Cup debut in Spain in 1997 and last played at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014.
He played on two winning sides -- at Brookline in 1999 and Valhalla in 2008 -- and was an assistant captain in last year's record 17-11 victory at Hazeltine.
Furyk was a member of the task force set up in the wake of the US's third defeat in a row and sixth in seven events at Gleneagles under Tom Watson.
The US last won on foreign soil in 1993 -- also under Watson -- and Furyk said his side would be under pressure in Europe.
"The European fans will be out in full force," he said. "We've got our work cut out but I'm really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting started."
The Pennsylvania native was also second in last year's US Open and shot the joint lowest score in PGA Tour history when he carded 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in June.
The 17-time PGA Tour winner holds the record with Phil Mickelson of the most US Ryder Cup matches lost (20).