UEFA frets over rise of 'global super clubs'

Story highlights 'Global super clubs' earning more than ever

Gap between rich clubs and rest growing

UEFA says FFP rules working

(CNN) A select group of European soccer teams have morphed into "global super clubs" thanks in part to their ability to cash in on huge worldwide supporter bases that can be accessed through social media, according to a new report from the continent's governing body UEFA.

While this might be good news for bean counters at clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, UEFA's Club Licensing Benchmarking Report warns that the growing financial gap will present one of the biggest challenges to football on the continent.

The report also says that football remains as popular as ever in Europe, while financial fair play (FFP) rules have helped reduce club debt allowing more of them to report operating profits.

But it's the growing financial disparity that will increase worries about competitiveness in national and continental competitions.

In recent years these global super clubs -- others include Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool -- have taken advantage of their global profile and the rise of new digital platforms to slice and segment commercial and sponsorship partnerships into an even larger number of deals.