Story highlights Djokovic plays Fernando Verdasco

Verdasco squandered five match points when they played last week

Williams plays former top-10 Swiss Belinda Bencic

Roger Federer in Andy Murray's half

Melbourne (CNN) Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, the most successful players at the Australian Open in the Open Era with six titles apiece, were handed difficult starts in Melbourne this year.

Djokovic will play Fernando Verdasco -- who let slip five match points against the Serb in the Doha semifinals last week -- while fellow world No. 2 Williams begins against Belinda Bencic.

Bencic downed Williams the last time they faced off in 2015 and has only slipped outside the top 15 in the rankings -- the Swiss currently sits 48th -- due to an array of injuries. Just this week, she was forced to retire in a match at the Sydney International because of a cracked toenail.

The two tantalizing first-round encounters overshadowed the fate of Roger Federer in Friday's draw. Federer, competing in a grand slam for the first time since July, has a seemingly simpler task to begin with since he netted a qualifier.

