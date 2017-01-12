Breaking News

    Novak Djokovic puts down his tennis racket to play football and cricket

    Updated 1539 GMT (2339 HKT) January 12, 2017

    Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic teamed up with several high-profile Australian sports stars -- including cricketers Shane Warne (right) and Meg Lanning (left) -- at his charity event in Melbourne.
    The Serb tried his hand at cricket and was learning from the best as spin bowler Warne&#39;s tally of 708 wickets is the second highest in Test cricket history.
    Djokovic -- who was raising funds for his eponymous foundation, which provides preschool education for children -- uses his famous forehand technique as he leathers the ball.
    The tennis star has a go at football with Australian legend Archie Thompson (center) looking on. Thompson earned over 50 caps for Australia.
    Djokovic keeps his eye on the ball -- something he&#39;s had plenty of practice at during his 12 grand slam victories.
    Djokovic then moved onto grappling with star of Australian Rules football -- known as AFL -- Max Gawn.
    The tennis ace tries out his ball-handling skills.
    The 29-year-old then took a lesson from former Australia netball captain Sharelle McMahon, a two-time world and Commonwealth champion with the national team.
    It was back to the sport he knows best as Djokovic then took on three-time Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott at wheelchair tennis.
    &quot;A big thank you for all of you taking part in this event, watching, sharing this good cause and donating,&quot; said the world No.2, who heads to the Australian Open which begins on 16 January.
    • Djokovic hosts charity event in Melbourne
    • Tennis ace gets a VIP sports lesson

    (CNN)Novak Djokovic put down his tennis racket for one night only for a VIP sports lesson ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

    Fans who attended "A Night with Novak" -- Djokovic's charity event -- Wednesday watched on as the Serb was put through his paces by some of Australia's biggest stars.
      Cricketer Shane Warne, considered by many to be the best bowler of all time, taught him the art of leg spin, before Djokovic showed off his keepy-uppy skills in front of football legend Archie Thompson.
      Click through the gallery above to see how the tennis World No.2 fared.