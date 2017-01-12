Photos: Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic teamed up with several high-profile Australian sports stars -- including cricketers Shane Warne (right) and Meg Lanning (left) -- at his charity event in Melbourne. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: The Serb tried his hand at cricket and was learning from the best as spin bowler Warne's tally of 708 wickets is the second highest in Test cricket history. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Djokovic -- who was raising funds for his eponymous foundation, which provides preschool education for children -- uses his famous forehand technique as he leathers the ball. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: The tennis star has a go at football with Australian legend Archie Thompson (center) looking on. Thompson earned over 50 caps for Australia. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Djokovic keeps his eye on the ball -- something he's had plenty of practice at during his 12 grand slam victories. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Djokovic then moved onto grappling with star of Australian Rules football -- known as AFL -- Max Gawn. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: The tennis ace tries out his ball-handling skills. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: The 29-year-old then took a lesson from former Australia netball captain Sharelle McMahon, a two-time world and Commonwealth champion with the national team. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: It was back to the sport he knows best as Djokovic then took on three-time Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott at wheelchair tennis. Hide Caption 9 of 10