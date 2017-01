Story highlights US assistant attorney general says Moody's played key role in housing market collapse

(CNN) Moody's on Friday became the second financial ratings company to settle lawsuits filed by attorneys general across the country after being accused of issuing inaccurate credit ratings on investments tied to subprime mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis.

Moody's agreed to pay $863.8 million to the US government, 21 states and the District of Columbia.

"Moody's failure to adhere to its own credit rating standards misled investors, played a significant role in the collapse of housing markets across the country and contributed mightily to the Great Recession," said Bill Baer, an assistant attorney general, according to a Justice Department news release

In the settlement, Moody's didn't admit to breaking any laws.

"Moody's stands behind the integrity of its ratings, methodologies and processes, and the settlement contains no finding of any violation of law, nor any admission of liability," Moody's said in a statement posted on its website

