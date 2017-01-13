Sadio Mané: Liverpool's loss is Senegal's gain

Story highlights Mané trades Liverpool for Libreville

Statistics suggest Jurgen Klopp's loss will be Senegal's gain

(CNN) While Jurgen Klopp bids to lead Liverpool to its first English Premier League title since 1990, his top scorer is over 5,000 miles away.

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is one of 368 players in Gabon for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, 23 of them from the EPL. Having cost Liverpool £35 million ($43 million) when he signed last June, he is the most expensive footballer on show at the tournament.

And, unfortunately for Klopp, the 24-year-old could be absent for as many as eight games -- including both legs of the League Cup semifinal tie against his former club Southampton, as well as vital clashes against rivals Chelsea and Manchester United -- if his country reaches the February 5 final.

Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 10 of 10

Liverpool's win ratio with Mané in the team is 70%, and just 50% without him.

With nine goals and four assists in 19 appearances, he's directly contributed to more league goals than the likes of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and last season's golden boot winner Harry Kane of Tottenham.