Real Madrid eclipses Barcelona to set new unbeaten Spanish record

Story highlights Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid (agg 3-6)

Real sets new 40-game unbeaten record

(CNN) As the clocked ticked into the 93rd minute, it looked as though Real Madrid's unbeaten run was coming to an end.

Zinedine Zidane's team, without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo and injured Gareth Bale, had already equaled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games undefeated, but looked to be falling just short of eclipsing its great rival.

Trailing 3-1 to Sevilla going into the final seven minutes of the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg, Sergio Ramos' impudent Panenka penalty halved the deficit and gave his side hope.

The Real captain, a former Sevilla player and a product of its youth system, celebrated against a backdrop of boos and middle fingers.

Sergio Ramos had been subject to chants from the stands during the game.

It wasn't until the final minute of injury time, however, that Real got the equalizer.

Read More