(CNN)British motor racing legend Stirling Moss is stable in hospital after being admitted with a serious chest infection late last month, a statement posted on his website Saturday revealed.
The 87-year-old, who is widely considered one of the greatest drivers never to win an Formula One title, was taken ill on December 22 in Singapore.
"Because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished," the statement read.
"However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable.
"Stirling is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends," the statement continued.
Moss was an active race driver between 1948 and 1962, competing in numerous classifications and winning 212 of the 529 races he competed in.
He was also an F1 driver's championship runner up on four occasions over the course of his career.
Speaking to CNN in 2012, the daredevil Moss said the reason he got involved in motor racing was "because it was dangerous."
Moss's wife, Susie Moss, said she was grateful to the medical staff at the Singapore hospital.
Once Moss is released he is expected to spend some time recuperating in Singapore.