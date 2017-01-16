Breaking News

    AFCON 2017: Reigning champion Ivory Coast held to draw against Togo

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1848 GMT (0248 HKT) January 16, 2017

    Togo faced reigning champion Côte d'Ivoire in Group C's opening fixture, having never beaten the Elephants in AFCON competitionn.
    Togo faced reigning champion Côte d'Ivoire in Group C's opening fixture, having never beaten the Elephants in AFCON competitionn.
    After the influential Toure brothers retired from international football, a new generation of stars has been charged with stepping forward for Côte d'Ivoire, including Franck Kessie (pictured), Jonathan Kodjia and competitive debutant Wilfried Zaha.
    After the influential Toure brothers retired from international football, a new generation of stars has been charged with stepping forward for Côte d'Ivoire, including Franck Kessie (pictured), Jonathan Kodjia and competitive debutant Wilfried Zaha.
    Tasked with replacing former talisman Didier Drogba, Kodjia went close on a number of occasions for Côte d'Ivoire, though Togo goalkeeper Kossi Agassa was not to be denied.
    Tasked with replacing former talisman Didier Drogba, Kodjia went close on a number of occasions for Côte d'Ivoire, though Togo goalkeeper Kossi Agassa was not to be denied.
    Though the Togolese have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals, they boast an experienced coach in Claude Le Roy. The Frenchman, 68, is the veteran of a record nine AFCON campaigns.
    Though the Togolese have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals, they boast an experienced coach in Claude Le Roy. The Frenchman, 68, is the veteran of a record nine AFCON campaigns.
    He clearly inspired his charges, as Togo -- ranked 90th in the world -- battled to an unlikely 0-0 draw.
    He clearly inspired his charges, as Togo -- ranked 90th in the world -- battled to an unlikely 0-0 draw.
    Without a club since he was released by Crystal Palace in June 2016, striker Emmanuel Adebayor nonetheless captained Togo on the day.
    Without a club since he was released by Crystal Palace in June 2016, striker Emmanuel Adebayor nonetheless captained Togo on the day.
    The teams might have played to swathes of empty seats at the Stade d'Oyem, but those who did make the journey produced a lively atmosphere, regardless of the goalless result.
    The teams might have played to swathes of empty seats at the Stade d'Oyem, but those who did make the journey produced a lively atmosphere, regardless of the goalless result.
    Story highlights

    • Ivory Coast 0-0 Togo

    (CNN)Deep in the heart of the Gabonese jungle, Ivory Coast's superstars took to the Stade d'Oyem pitch and began the defense of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

    Within minutes, their shirts -- and those of their Togolese opponents -- were soaked through, as the humidity also appeared to stifle any creativity on the pitch.
      Chances of any real note were scarce, as the 2015 champion was held to a 0-0 draw by its less illustrious opponent.
      In a lackluster opening 45 minutes, Wilfried Zaha -- who swapped allegiances from England to the Ivory Coast just in time for the tournament -- was the liveliest player on the pitch on his competitive debut.
      The Crystal Palace winger wriggled free of Djene Dakonam's clutches and fizzed a low cross into the box, but Jonathan Kodjia's outstretched leg missed the ball by centimeters.
      The 20,500 capacity Stade d'Oyem was less than half full but what the crowd lacked in numbers, it made up for in noise and color.
      Appearing in his first AFCON, Aston Villa's Kodjia drew the loudest gasp from the fans in the opening half but could only poke his effort straight at Togo's evergreen keeper Kossi Agassa.
      Despite the Ivory Coast enjoying the majority of possession, Togo always looked dangerous on the counter.
      Captain and talisman Emmanuel Adebayor -- without a competitive match since May 2016 -- dropped deep in the early stages in an attempt to dictate play, and a series of flicks and intricate touches continued to trouble the Ivorian defense.
      With the retirement of the Kolo and Yaya Toure, much has been made of young midfielder Franck Kessie's potential to fill the considerable void left by the latter.
      While the 20-year-old Atalanta star provided a reliable outlet and maintained a keen eye for a pass, he was unable to truly leave his mark on the contest.
      Ivory Coast boss Michael Dussuyer then made the surprising decision to haul Zaha off with 20 minutes still to play.
      As the clock entered the final 10 minutes, Togo began to sit back with veteran coach Claude Le Roy -- now in his ninth AFCON -- seemingly content with a draw.
      The Ivory Coast would create one last chance, arguably the best of the match.
      Max Gradel found space down left wing and picked out Serge Aurier in the box, but -- without a Togo defender in sight -- the PSG full-back skewed his header wide of the far post.
      In truth, that final effort was indicative of the match as a whole.