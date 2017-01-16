AFCON 2017: Reigning champion Ivory Coast held to draw against Togo

Story highlights Ivory Coast 0-0 Togo

(CNN) Deep in the heart of the Gabonese jungle, Ivory Coast's superstars took to the Stade d'Oyem pitch and began the defense of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Within minutes, their shirts -- and those of their Togolese opponents -- were soaked through, as the humidity also appeared to stifle any creativity on the pitch.

Chances of any real note were scarce, as the 2015 champion was held to a 0-0 draw by its less illustrious opponent.

In a lackluster opening 45 minutes, Wilfried Zaha -- who swapped allegiances from England to the Ivory Coast just in time for the tournament -- was the liveliest player on the pitch on his competitive debut.

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #CAN2017 #CIVTOG pic.twitter.com/okEi7k23zI — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2017

The Crystal Palace winger wriggled free of Djene Dakonam's clutches and fizzed a low cross into the box, but Jonathan Kodjia's outstretched leg missed the ball by centimeters.