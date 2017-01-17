Story highlights
- Uganda 0-1 Ghana
(CNN)The last time Uganda played in the Africa Cup of Nations, dictator Idi Amin held power and none of the current squad were born.
The year was 1978 and a team of policeman, soldiers and civil servants defied the odds to reach the final against host nation Ghana, narrowly falling at the final hurdle.
Almost four decades on at Gabon's Port Gentil stadium, a new generation stepped forward, but the opponent remained the same.
Unfortunately for Uganda, so did the outcome. Redemption had been on the cards, but the party was spoiled with just half an hour on the clock when Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was fouled in the penalty area by an indecisive Isaac Isinde, giving André Ayew the chance to convert from the spot.
The West Ham forward made no mistake, coolly dispatching past CAF domestic African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala in the Uganda goal.
Ghana's greater pedigree was clear and, with the Black Stars appearing in no mood to repeat their opening game defeat of two years ago, Newcastle United loanee Christian Atsu repeatedly tormented Ugandan full-back Joseph Ochaya down the right.
While Uganda's starting lineup was selected from nine different divisions around the world, it couldn't boast a household name playing in one of Europe's big five leagues.
Young Standard Liege forward Farouk Miya could be the first to make the leap in years to come, and the 19-year-old saw an effort kiss the outside Razak Brimah's left post.
But for the most part the Cranes were struggling to find their rhythm, and the experienced Gyan -- who could reach 50 international goals this tournament -- saw two efforts of his own flash narrowly wide.
The Ayew brothers -- sons of legendary former Ghana captain Abedi Pele -- also combined well, and Uganda's Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic would have been pleased to hear the half-time whistle blow.
Sredojevic, the tournament's longest-serving manager, had urged his players to "throw everything onto the field of play," telling CNN in the tournament's buildup that a good showing could make them "immortals."
He sent Moses Oloya into the fray for the second 45 minutes, and the Vietnam-based midfielder combined well with Tony Mawejje on the hour as Uganda began to press.
A long way from the Icelandic Premier League where he plies his trade, Mawejje unleashed a number of fierce efforts on the Ghanaian goal.
Uganda began to control the game, enjoying a greater share of possession as the second half wore on.
Ghana boss Avram Grant responded to the threat with a series of defensive substitutions, replacing goalscorer Ayew and talisman Gyan with midfielders to the derision of the Ghana crowd.
And his cautious approach paid off, as the plucky Cranes were unable to avenge the defeat of 39 years ago.
Victorious here, eight of the Ghanian eleven on show also started in the 2015 AFCON final -- a match the Black Stars agonizingly lost on penalties.
Ivory Coast lifted the trophy that day, ending years of underachievement from what was perceived to be a golden generation.
Without an AFCON title since 1982, perhaps today's Black Stars are ready to do the same in Gabon.