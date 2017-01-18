Story highlights Juventus unveils new club crest

(CNN) Apparently it's a symbol for a "way of living" that represents the "future of football."

That's quite a billing the giants of Italian football Juventus have given its new 'designer' club crest, which was unveiled at the sort of glitzy ceremony usually reserved for a fashion show or car launch.

A cast of soccer and celebrity royalty filed into Milan's Science and Technology Museum earlier this week for an event billed by the club as "Black and White and More," with three-time Oscar winner and electronic dance music pioneer Giorgio Moroder on the decks.

The marketing blitz that accompanied the new logo boasted that Juve's "new visual identity turns the sport's traditional style on its head and sets about blazing a new trail." The club's president declared the logo to be "a symbol of the Juventus way of living."