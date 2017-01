Story highlights Hamilton welcomes Bottas to Mercedes

"Business as usual" for Hamilton - Andretti

Bottas will win races, predict peers

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton took to social media this week to welcome his new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton posted a message on Twitter saying simply: "Welcome to the Team, Valtteri!"

But will the three-time champion be so friendly in the heat of competition?

Welcome to the Team, Valtteri! https://t.co/Tyi9UbJn22 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 16, 2017

"For Lewis, it will be business as usual," Mario Andretti, the sport's 1978 world champion, told CNN. "No matter who is going to be his teammate and his biggest adversary, he's still going to go for it.

