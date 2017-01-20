AFCON 2017: Deja vu for reigning champion Ivory Coast?

Story highlights Ivory Coast 2-2 DR Congo

(CNN) Defending Africa Cup of Nations champion Ivory Coast stuttered to its second consecutive draw on Friday -- but will be left with a comforting feeling of deja vu.

Two draws at this stage of the competition will not be of too much concern to Michel Dussuyer's side, as the Elephants have been here before.

In Equatorial Guinea two years ago, it also drew its first two group games before going on to claim its first AFCON trophy.

However, it has been seven years since a defending Africa Cup of Nations champion reached the knockout stages.

FT: Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 2-2 🇨🇩 DR Congo



Possession: 60% - 40%

Shots 13 - 6

Shots on target 5 - 2

Corners 7 - 3 #AFCON2017 #CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/gkqDve7y35 — CNN Football (@CNNFC) January 20, 2017

Unbeaten in 13 games, its last defeat coming against Mali in February last year -- a run of 351 days -- the Ivory Coast will rightly be confident of ending that run.

