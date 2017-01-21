AFCON 2017: Ghana dances its way into quarterfinals

Story highlights Ghana 1-0 Mali

(CNN) Ghana danced its way into the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal thanks to a hard-fought win over Mali in the coastal city of Port-Gentil.

After heartbreak at the end of an epic penalty shootout against Ivory Coast two years ago, the Black Stars will now have their sights set on ending a 35-year barren run in Africa's most prestigious competition.

Saturday's match mirrored Ghana's opening round victory over Uganda, as Avram Grant's side dominated for large spells but could count itself somewhat fortunate to come away with all three points.

Fresh from his man of the match performance against Uganda, Christian Atsu was once again the outstanding player in the first half.



The Newcastle loanee's victim this time around was Mali's Hamari Traore -- a clever nutmeg took Atsu past the left-back and his low cross found the Ayew brothers in the box.

