Melbourne (CNN) A day after his younger brother nearly upset one of the game's greats at the Australian Open, Mischa Zverev went one better when he eliminated Andy Murray in four sets to hand the world No. 1 his worst grand slam defeat -- in ranking -- in a decade.

Zverev -- a net rushing German ranked 50th -- eliminated Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena 11 years after the Scot was ousted by 51st-ranked Juan Chela at Melbourne Park.

It was the earliest exit for a men's top seed at the Australian Open since 2003 and leaves the tournament without the top two seeds already after six-time champion Novak Djokovic lost to Denis Istomin in the second round.

For Murray -- the men's tour's standout player for the second half of last year -- it means he will have to wait to collect a first title at Melbourne Park.

#Murray: "Right now I'm more disappointed for myself. It's the earliest I've lost here for, I don't know, a long time."#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4jptK5jEF5 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2017

The loss to Zverev was more heartache for the Scot here, given he has lost five finals.

