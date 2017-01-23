AFCON 2017: Algeria and Zimbabwe crash out

(CNN) The African Player of the Year will play no further part in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite a spirited performance against group-winner Senegal in Franceville, Riyad Mahrez and his Algeria teammates leave Gabon without a win to their name.

It wasn't supposed to end like this. Having made the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup, this golden generation had arrived in Gabon hoping to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time since 1990.

Instead it's Senegal's Lions of Teranga that progress from Group B unbeaten, after goals from Papa Kouly Diop and Moussa Sow canceled out a brace from Mahrez's Leicester City teammate Islam Slimani.

As it happened, even victory wouldn't have seen the Desert Warriors through to the quarterfinals.

Coach Georges Leekens had glumly admitted his players no longer had their destiny in their own hands after failing to beat unfancied Zimbabwe and Tunisia -- and so it proved, as events elsewhere consigned Algeria to an early exit.

GROUP B final standings:



Senegal 🇸🇳 - 7 (+4)

Tunisia 🇹🇳 - 6 (+1)

Algeria 🇩🇿 - 2 (-1)

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 - 1 (-4)#AFCON2017 #CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/9OlBxC9bqv — CNN Football (@CNNFC) January 23, 2017

The air of futility that could have lent to the occasion didn't impact upon the action itself.

Despite Senegal coach Alou Cisse making 10 changes with qualification guaranteed, both sides started with urgency, and barely ten minutes had passed before the game had its first goal.

Acquired from Sporting CP for over $30 million, Slimani is another big name this tournament will miss, and the Leicester City frontman was a constant menace, meeting a measured cross from Sofiane Hanni on the volley after deft play down the left.

Senegal responded -- showcasing a strength in depth that could see Cisse's men go far -- as Diop's volley bounced into the ground and past the despairing Malik Asselah just before half time.

At that stage, the Algerian contingent could not have been unaware of proceedings in Libreville, but both sets of players reentered the field for the second period with renewed vigor.

Mahrez -- directly involved in five of the past eight AFCON goals scored by Algeria -- looked determined to say goodbye on a high, teeing up Slimani for his second of the night.

There were initially doubts the ball had crossed the line but back came Senegal, and barely two minutes had passed before stand-in striker Moussa Sow had leveled things, capitalizing on a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area to fire home a low drive.

Frustrated Algeria supporters lit flares as the Fennec Foxes crashed out.

Slipped through by Hanni once again, Slimani could have won it for Algeria with just over ten minutes to play -- sealing his hattrick in the process -- but dragged his shot just inches wide with only the keeper to beat.

Victory in truth would only have papered over the cracks of a underwhelming tournament, and the Fennec Foxes go home with their tails between their legs.

Having rested the key players including Cheikhou Kouyate, Henri Saivet and Sadio Mane, Senegal's Lions of Terranga march on to a quarterfinal tie against Cameroon in Franceville.

Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: AFCON 2017 by numbers Hide Caption 10 of 10

Carthage Eagles soar

It could have been a nerve-wracking evening for Tunisia in the Gabonese capital of Libreville, but the Eagles of Carthage put in one of the performances of AFCON 2017 to comfortably qualify for the quarterfinals.

Four first-half goals put a dominant Tunisia out of sight and established a lead which it never looked like relinquishing.

Tunisia knew a drew would be enough to see it qualify for the quarterfinals, while anything less than a win would see Zimbabwe exit the competition.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe needed to begin positively but got off to the worst possible start, finding themselves a goal behind inside 10 minutes.

Wahbi Khazri's poor corner bobbled its way to the edge of the of the box and Naim Sliti was afforded the freedom of Libreville by Zimbabwe's defense, before firing a shot which took two deflections to deceive goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva.

And it wouldn't be long before Tunisia doubled its lead. This time Sliti turned provider, threading an intricate through ball into the path of Youssef Msakni after some wonderful interplay between the pair.

Msakni duly rounded off the move by slotting the ball low past Mkuruva.

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, Tunisia ended the match as a contest and with it the hopes of both Zimbabwe and Algeria.

Once again, slack defending was Zimbabwe's undoing as Taha Yassine Khenissi slid onto a low cross to turn the ball into the net.

While crowds have been sparse at the best of times in Gabon, the attendance in the Stade d'Angondjé was so low -- fewer than 2,000 -- that the game's atmosphere was reminiscent of a training match, belying its importance as a deciding clash in a major international tournament.

Far from letting their heads drop, though, the Warriors rallied.

Knowledge Musona cleverly cut in from the right, before drawing a smart save from Rami Jeridi.

However, it wouldn't be long before the Belgium-based striker gave his side a breakthrough -- and with it a glimmer of hope.

Musona's clever chip took the ball past two Tunisian defenders and created space for him to fire a shot past Jeridi into the far corner.

But any rekindled hope of a miraculous comeback was extinguished almost immediately.

Costa Nhamoinesu, who in truth was fortunate to still be on the pitch after a succession of cynical fouls, was penalized for clumsily tripping Khenissi in the penalty area, giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Khazri stepped up and fired the ball low to the Mkuruva's left, though the keeper will feel he could have done better after guessing the right way and getting a hand to the shot.

Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead host nation Gabon's bid to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Scroll through the gallery to see some of the tournament's key players ... Hide Caption 1 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Wilfried Bony, Ivory Coast: The forward played a key role in Les Éléphants' triumph in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, with two headers in a quarterfinal win over Algeria. With the international retirement of Yaya Toure, the 28-year-old Manchester City striker -- on loan to Stoke City -- assumes the role of team leader for the tournament's favorite. Hide Caption 2 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Cheikhou Kouyate, Senegal: The 27-year-old rock of West Ham's midfield can score goals when called upon -- including the Hammers' first-ever goal at the Olympic Stadium this season. Senegal's towering 6-foot 4-inch team captain played in the 2015 Cup of Nations as well as the 2012 Olympics. Hide Caption 3 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon: Borussia Dortmund's striker is famous for his Usain Bolt-like bursts of speed -- as well as his superhero goal celebrations -- and is one of the bona fide global stars of the tournament. The French-born 27-year-old is averaging nearly a goal per game in the Bundesliga this season, but he will have to match that pace if the hosts are to advance deep into the tournament. Hide Caption 4 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Andre Ayew, Ghana: The 26-year-old West Ham winger already The 26-year-old West Ham winger already has 71 caps and 12 goals for Avram Grant's team, and assumes the Black Stars' leadership role from the waning Asamoah Gyan. He has big shoes to fill, considering his father Abedi Pele is known as one of the greatest African footballers of all time. Hide Caption 5 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Islam Slimani, Algeria: The 6-foot 2-inch striker was a goal machine in his three seasons with Sporting CP in Portugal, and has already found an effective partnership with compatriot Riyad Mahrez in his first season at Leicester City. Slimani The 6-foot 2-inch striker was a goal machine in his three seasons with Sporting CP in Portugal, and has already found an effective partnership with compatriot Riyad Mahrez in his first season at Leicester City. Slimani has 23 goals in 46 caps for Algeria, who will look for him to create chances with Mahrez and veteran striker El Arabi Hillel Soudani to get past the first round. Hide Caption 6 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Mohamed Salah, Egypt: Salah is the fastest rising star on a team loaded with young European club talent. The "Egyptian Messi" has found a home with Italian A.S. Roma, which named him player of the season for his team-leading 14 goals in its 2015-2016 third-place campaign. The 24-year-old speedster has a prolific : Salah is the fastest rising star on a team loaded with young European club talent. The "Egyptian Messi" has found a home with Italian A.S. Roma, which named him player of the season for his team-leading 14 goals in its 2015-2016 third-place campaign. The 24-year-old speedster has a prolific 29 goals in 47 appearances for Egypt. Hide Caption 7 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Karim El Ahmadi, Morocco: Thirty-one-year-old defensive midfielder El Ahmadi is one of a few veteran players on a young Moroccan team. The Dutch-born player is now in his second spell with Feyenoord after two years in the Premier League with Aston Villa, and will be called to anchor the spine of the Atlas Lions. Hide Caption 8 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Adama Traore, Mali: The 21-year-old Monaco midfielder has very little experience at club and senior international level. However, he was named player of the tournament at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand behind his four goals and three assists. Should he be given a chance, Traore could prove a surprise in Gabon. Hide Caption 9 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Franck Kessie, Ivory Coast: The 20-year-old midfielder might return from AFCON having swapped current Italian club side Atalanta for a European heavyweight, with Chelsea having reportedly had a big bid rejected for him, according to the player's agent. Kessie has six goals in 16 games for Atalanta so far this season and his all-action style has drawn comparisons with compatriot Yaya Toure, who has now retired from international football. Hide Caption 10 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Aymen Abdennour, Tunisia: Although central defender Abdennour (left, with teammate Anis Ben Hatira) is the most experienced outfield player for the Eagles, at the age of 27 he's still in his footballing prime. The former Monaco player signed with Valencia last season as a replacement for Manchester City-bound Nicolás Otamendi. Hide Caption 11 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Bertrand Traore, Burkina Faso: Chelsea forward Traore -- on loan at Ajax -- made his senior debut for Burkina Faso as a 15-year-old, and will be playing in his third Africa Cup of Nations. Despite limited club appearances, Traore is known for his deft ball skills and has attracted a cult following in Amsterdam. Hide Caption 12 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Michael Azira, Uganda: The Colorado Rapids defender (#42) is one of only a few MLS players participating in Gabon. Azira moved to the US as a 20-year-old college player before signing with the Seattle Sounders and has since moved to the Colorado Rapids. Azira, whose family still lives in Uganda, will be participating in his first tournament for his birth country. Hide Caption 13 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Alaixys Romao, Togo: Before his recent move to Olympiacos, French-born Romao was the lynchpin of Marseille's midfield. Should current free agent Emmanuel Adebayor not find the net regularly to lift the the Sparrow Hawks in Gabon, Togo will rely heavily on an organized defense led by Romao. Hide Caption 14 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Knowledge Musona, Zimbabwe: Striker Musona (center, hand raised) knows how to score goals. Nicknamed the "Smiling Assassin," Musona has knocked in StrikerMusona (center, hand raised) knows how to score goals. Nicknamed the "Smiling Assassin," Musona has knocked in 14 goals in 20 appearances for the Warriors, and has a good strike rate for Belgian club KV Oostende too. If Zimbabwe, which is the second biggest outsider in the tournament at 100 to 1 odds, is to get out of its group, it will need Musona to continue his fine form. Hide Caption 15 of 16 Photos: Fourteen players to watch in Gabon Bocundji Ca, Guinea-Bissau: Team captain Ca (center, with former club Reims) will lead one of the least experienced team going into Gabon. The 30-year-old Paris FC player Team captain Ca (center, with former club Reims) will lead one of the least experienced team going into Gabon. The 30-year-old Paris FC player has been capped 16 times by Guinea-Bissau. Goals and international appearances in this gallery are sourced from respected website transfermarkt Hide Caption 16 of 16

If Tunisia thought the second half would be won at a canter, Zimbabwe provided an early reminder that it wasn't finished in Gabon just yet.

Tendai Ndoro galloped onto Musona's through ball and calmly poked the ball through the legs of the onrushing Jeridi.

Though Zimbabwe did enjoy significant periods of dominance in the second half, a lack of quality and attacking cohesion meant Tunisia's defense went largely untroubled.

In the end, greater technical ability allowed Henryk Kasperczak's side to wrest back control from Zimbabwe's briefly tightening grip.

The final scoreline does afford the Warriors a modicum of respectability, although Tunisia could -- and should -- have put the game beyond doubt.

Safely through, the Carthage Eagles have five days to prepare for a quarterfinal clash against Burkina Faso.