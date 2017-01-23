Rafael Nadal still on course for Roger Federer final

Story highlights Rafael Nadal beats Gael Monfils to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Spaniard could meet Roger Federer in the final

(CNN) It has been almost two years since Rafael Nadal progressed to a grand slam quarterfinal, but there were hints the old order of men's tennis was being restored Monday as the Spaniard beat Gael Monfils to reach the last eight at the Australian Open.

The 14-time grand slam winner, who has dropped to ninth in the world rankings after struggling with injuries in recent seasons, needed two hours and 56 minutes to see off the Frenchman 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, a winner in Melbourne in 2009, has played better in his distinguished career, but the former world No. 1 celebrated wildly nevertheless as he won.

Looking for his first title at one of tennis' four majors since the French Open in 2014, Nadal described the victory as "very special."

