Chapecoense's longest serving employee helps club rebuild

(CNN) Jorge Luis de Andrade thought he was entering the final chapter of his career at Chapecoense.

Instead, the long-serving team assistant finds himself at the dawn of a new beginning.

"Chapecoense today means my life. I am 20 years at the club," an emotional Andrade told CNN. "I created roots in the city. Everything that I have accomplished is thanks to Chapecoense."

The longest serving employee at the tiny team from the town of Chapeco in southern Brazil -- he started there in 1995 -- Andrade says he used to joke with one of the club's former directors that his blood was green.