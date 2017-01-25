Story highlights
- Williams crushes Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3
- She will face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the last four
- Lucic-Baroni makes first major semifinal in nearly 20 years
Melbourne (CNN)Judging by the way she is playing, Serena Williams will be hard to stop as the Australian Open nears its conclusion.
Williams eased past ninth-seed Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday to move into a 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal and closer to a record 23rd major.
Williams will regain, too, the No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber if she wins the tournament -- and might need to defeat older sister Venus to do so.
An all-Williams final is still a possibility, since Venus faces fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe on Thursday.
With the Williams sisters and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the last four in Melbourne, it means three of the four players in contention in the women's draw are at least 34. Vandeweghe, 25, is the exception.
Lucic-Baroni earlier beat one of the tournament favorites, fifth-seed Karolina Pliskova, 6-4 3-6 6-4, to set up a clash with the world No. 2 and make her second grand slam semifinal a remarkable 18 years after the first.
"No matter what happens, someone 34 or older will be in the final," Williams said in her on-court interview.
But Williams will be the substantial favorite against the 79th-ranked Croatian, who fled to the US after she said she was abused by her father.
Faced with a difficult draw, the six-time Australian Open champion hasn't dropped a set in seeing off the likes of Belinda Bencic, Lucie Safarova -- two players who only dropped out of the top 10 due to health issues -- crafty Czech Barbora Strycova and Konta.
Britain's Konta -- a semifinalist here 12 months ago -- entered the event having won a warmup event in Sydney.