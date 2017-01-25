Story highlights Williams crushes Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3

She will face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the last four

Lucic-Baroni makes first major semifinal in nearly 20 years

Melbourne (CNN) Judging by the way she is playing, Serena Williams will be hard to stop as the Australian Open nears its conclusion.

Williams eased past ninth-seed Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday to move into a 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal and closer to a record 23rd major.

"It went pretty well for me today," Williams told reporters.

Williams will regain, too, the No. 1 ranking from German Angelique Kerber if she wins the tournament -- and might need to defeat older sister Venus to do so.

