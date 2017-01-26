Breaking News

    What does it take to make Jason's perfect Day?

    By Shane O'Donoghue and Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

    January 26, 2017

    (CNN)Even the best athletes need a little down time — just ask world No. 1 golfer Jason Day.

    CNN Living Golf host Shane O'Donoghue caught up with the Australian to get an idea of what would make Jason's perfect day...
      Jason's perfect song?

      "If I'm working out, it has to be a house or EDM kind of jam," says Day, reflecting on his early-morning routine.
      "But I mean right now I'm listening to a lot of Australian old bands, like Eskimo Joe, The Superjesus, Powderfinger, Silverchair and all these old bands I grew up listening to."
      Jason Day on the World Golf Hall of Fame
      Jason's perfect breakfast?

      "Two eggs, a cup of egg whites, and a piece of toast buttered with Vegemite on it," says Day. "Maybe one or two bits of bacon and a green tea."
      What Olympic athletes were eating to get ready for Rio 2016
      Jason's perfect playing partners?

      "If it was a perfect day, it would be Tiger Woods, Col Swatton [caddy] and I'd like to throw by dad in there," smiles the world No. 1. "If not I'd throw Buddy Martin [agent] in there!"
      Tiger Woods speaks to CNN after 1997 Masters win
      The conclusion to Jason's perfect day?

      "I'd have a family dinner and probably eat [my wife] Ellie's lasagne," says Day, envisaging his dream evening.
      "Ellie's lasagne is off the charts and if we ever started a restaurant I think that would be one of the signature dishes.
      "My agent actually drives three hours just to get the bloody thing, so lasagne and spending [the evening] with family."