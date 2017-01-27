Story highlights Serena and Williams meet for ninth grand slam final

Serena is 35, Venus 36

Ravi Ubha speaks to their coaches ahead of final

(CNN) Two sisters. One final.

The historic rivalry between Serena and Venus Williams is about to enter another chapter, something no one expected.

Last year, Serena, 35, reached three grand slam finals but won only one of them -- Wimbledon.

However, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou doesn't think this failure to convert finals into titles in 2016 will be affecting her ahead of Saturday's match.

"It's not so much about what happened last year, but where she is now, mentally," Mouratoglou told CNN Sport. "And I feel she's herself, so I don't see what happened last year as affecting what's going to happen this year.

